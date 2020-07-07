Two teenagers arrested in the mall shootout that killed a precious 8-year-old boy

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two additional people have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Royta Giles.
Three other people were hurt in the shootout at the Riverchase Galleria Friday, July 3.
Hoover police say they have interviewed all five people involved in the argument and shootout.
19-year-old King Gary Williams and 19-year-old Demetrius Dewayne Jackson were both arrested and charged with Capital Murder and three counts Assault Second Degree.
Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Williams turned himself in Sunday. Derzis said Jackson turned himself in Tuesday.
22-year-old Montez Moses Miracle Coleman was apprehended shortly after the shooting on Friday, after police were notified of a male with a gun, running through the parking deck of the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Coleman was arrested and charged with capital murder and 3 counts of assault in the 2nd degree. He is being held without bond.
Derzis said Coleman got into a verbal argument with five males on the first floor of the mall. Officers say Coleman then shot at the five males.
Hoover Police say Williams and Jackson returned fire. No one in the argument was hurt. All four victims were innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.
Additional charges could come in the future, but officers say they believe all three people in custody are the people responsible for the Royta’s death and the shooting of three other victims.
Chief Derzis said the department was flooded with calls from witnesses who came forward with information.
Derzis had a message for Royta’s family, “The people that took their baby away will have to answer for it in a courtroom.”
“A child died because people chose to settle a verbal argument by firing guns at each other in a crowded mall,” Chief Derzis said.
“Something’s gotta stop, this is literally insanity. Who takes guns to the mall? And you get in an argument and feel comfortable enough when you get mad at someone to pull it out and start shooting? I just hope this whole metro area will come together after this tragedy,” said Derzis.
According to Hoover Police, 8-year-old Royta Giles was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to Children’s Hospital.
Also injured in the shooting was an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile female. Each was transported to local a hospital where they were treated and released the same night.
The shooting took place shortly after 3:00 pm Friday afternoon. Witnesses report hearing a “loud boom” followed by several gunshots. Many were able to evacuate the mall as police quickly arrived.
