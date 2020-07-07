Tuscaloosa PD to hold ‘Popsicles with Police’ event each Wednesday in July, part of August

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police officers will visit two locations on Wednesday as part of this summer’s first “Popsicles with Police” event.
Officers are scheduled to be at Hay Court from 1-2 p.m. and McKenzie Court from 2:30-3:30 p.m. They will hand out Popsicles to the first 150 kids at each location.
Masks will be provided to adults and children older than 8 who need them, according to officials.
“Popsicles with Police” will take place each Wednesday in different Tuscaloosa neighborhoods throughout July and into part of August, with locations being announced each week.
This idea was a suggestion from Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard as a way for kids to interact and meet with police officers in a friendly environment.
