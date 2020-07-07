Shoppers want increased security in shopping malls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a difficult problem for the Galleria trying to make shoppers feel safe. The recent shooting inside the mall left an eight-year-old boy dead.
Overall, there have been low incidents of violence at the Galleria, but when you talk to shoppers they do feel uneasy. The mall can up security with personnel and equipment, but all of this may not solve the security problem.
The death of eight-year-old Royta Giles shook many in the community. One shopper says he is concerned about keeping his family safe.
“Security is a high point right now. They have had a lot of incidents out there because of the incidents, you don’t feel comfortable,” Trenton Leonard said.
Recent events are troubling for marketing and retail expert Bob Robicheaux.
“It’s horrible. Horrible circumstances and it’s not occurring universally across the country, but it is occurring in too many places across the country,” Robicheaux said.
He said malls and other retail stores need to make shopper feel at ease. Putting up metal detectors may not be the answer.
“They can’t possibly scan everybody if they return to regular business, it will be very difficult. We will be lining up at malls like we do to get on an airplane,” Robicheaux said
Increased security personnel and cameras will help, but with the online shopping, the coronavirus, and now gun violence has hurt the retail industry.
But, some shoppers still have those concerns.
“When you go to the mall you want to feel relaxed and going through a check point makes you feel uneasy,” Leonard said.
The Galleria Mall has increased security where shoppers can notice them. The Alabama Retail Association tells me retail workers have been trained to handle shooter situations like at the Galleria where employees ushered shoppers to the back of the store and out a rear exit.
