Senators, school nurses push for expanded COVID-19 safety plan

“As a nurse and as a parent, I am looking for reassurance that it is safe to send my child back to school,” said Kristine Tate McClary, a registered nurse and legislative liaison and district representative for the AASN . “I want to feel comfortable that every reasonable precaution available to minimize the health risks associated with COVID-19 is being utilized. School nurses will play a critical role in the daunting task education administrators face regarding the health component of safely reopening schools in Alabama. Now, more than ever, school nurses will be on the frontlines to keep our students and staff safe and healthy. We are deeply committed to facilitating a safe and effective plan to reopen schools this fall.”