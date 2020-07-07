Pelham City Schools moving 2020-2021 start date to August 19

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham City Schools has moved the start date of the 2020-2021 school year to Wednesday, August 19.
School leaders are working on a revised calendar for the school year, and the calendar will be approved at our July Board of Education meeting.
The schools’ reopening plans will be released by July 16. Once released, parents will have to choose their preferred learning option by the end of the day on July 20.
This is a copy of the letter sent to parents:
