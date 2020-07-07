Local leader reacts to jump in COVID-19-related deaths in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County has seen a jump in the number of COVID-19 deaths in the past couple weeks.
This, as the Alabama Department of Public Health lists Walker County in the “moderate risk” category on its COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.
Walker County has 985 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 25 people have died from the virus.
The count is up from 8 people, who died just a couple of weeks ago.
According to the states Risk Indicator Dashboard, Walker County is in the “moderate risk” category, meaning it’s on a downward trajectory of cases.
But based on recent data, that distinction may soon be changing.
“People are not following the precautions that have been rolled out to us by the Centers of Disease Control, the State Health Department, and that is wash your hands, social distancing and wearing face masks,” Jasper Mayor, David O’Mary.
“And it seems that we have a high percentage of our population that’s indifferent to what’s going on out there,” O’Mary said.
O’Mary is concerned about the recent spike in deaths in Walker County, and said local orders need to go further.
“It’s my belief, based on what I read, I don’t have a medical background, that face coverings [are] a big, big piece of slowing the spread of the COVID virus. And I join a number of mayors across the state in believing that that issue should be dealt with at the state level,” O’Mary said.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to fluctuate in walker county.
On Monday, 34 new cases were reported, and as of 10 o’clock Tuesday morning, one new case was confirmed.
“It begins with being responsible for yourself, and if you’re responsible for yourself, if you do the things that were rolled out, then you’re being responsible to those folks around you, and until we do that, I don’t think we’ll slow the spread,” O’Mary said.
O’Mary added, 10 mayors from the 10 largest cities in Alabama are looking to go to the governor, and request that she make wearing a face mask mandatory across the state.
O’Mary said he’s not sure if that will actually happen, but went on to say that it is a proven fact that wearing a mask helps to slow the spread of the virus, and in his words, we cannot do that “piecemeal.”
