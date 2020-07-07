How to cast an Alabama absentee ballot for July 14 runoff

At noon on Election Day, the Absentee Election Manager will deliver the voted absentee ballots to the absentee poll workers. In the presence of any poll watchers, the absentee poll workers will then call out the name of each voter who has cast an absentee ballot and shall examine each affidavit envelope to determine if the signature of the voter has been properly witnessed or notarized. Once it is determined that the affidavit has been properly witnessed or notarized and that the affidavit establishes that the voter is qualified to vote by absentee ballot, the absentee poll workers shall open the affidavit envelope and remove the secrecy envelope that contains the actual voted ballot. The secrecy envelopes are set aside unopened to protect the identity of the voter and the secrecy of the voter’s ballot.