Hoover City Schools: ‘If you move, you mask’

Please encourage your child to wear a mask or mouth and nose covering as often as possible with the understanding that a mask or mouth and nose covering will be REQUIRED on the bus. A mask or mouth and nose covering also will be REQUIRED when moving around the classroom and when moving into and outside the classroom such as in the hallways and in common areas of the school. Our requirement is “if you move, you mask.” While we highly encourage a mask at all times, we understand the challenges of this request particularly for younger children. At this time, while a mask is not required in the classroom (unless moving around the room), the safest practice is to have your child wear a mask or mouth and nose covering at all times. Please set your expectations regarding masking with your child.