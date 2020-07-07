Governor Ivey awards $18.27 million For coronavirus testing for nursing homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday $18.27 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund will go to provide baseline testing for coronavirus and screening protocols of the virus for health care personnel and residents of nursing home facilities across Alabama.
“During the pandemic, it is critical we take care of our seniors and most vulnerable residents,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “Some of our largest outbreaks of COVID-19 were within nursing homes and we must do everything possible to contain the spread within their walls. Protecting these vital members of the community, as well as the dedicated staff who take care of them, is precisely the intent of the Coronavirus Relief Fund.”
Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to respond to and mitigate COVID-19.
“I am extremely grateful to Governor Kay Ivey and her administration for supporting the ongoing testing of residents and staff in our facilities,” Brandon Farmer, president and ceo of the Alabama Nursing Home Association said. “This virus is not like anything we’ve ever seen and has hit our nursing homes and staff exceptionally hard. I am relieved to know we will have assistance to contain the spread of this virus and hopefully be able to eliminate it from our nursing homes.”
