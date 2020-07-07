Gadsden council members want council to vote on mask ordinance

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - At least two Gadsden council members say they’d like to see the council vote on a mandatory mask ordinance.
Council member Thomas Worthy says he'd like to see the council vote as early as next week on the measure.
His request comes as Etowah County has 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 322 just in the last two weeks, and 13 deaths.
Worthy says that number apparently doesn’t include the death of former Glencoe Police Chief Johnny Chambers over the weekend.
"That's what this government's main concern should be, public safety for our community, for our fellow men. And if wearing a mask is going to safe people's lives, then we need to make it mandatory," said Worthy, during the "council comments" portion of Tuesday's council meeting.
At the council meeting, six of the seven council members plus the mayor all wore masks.
Fellow council member Kent Back says he'd vote in favor of such an ordinance if it made it to the agenda.
"And I'm ready to make those hard decisions, okay? It's what we got elected for and I'm ready to make those hard decisions," said Back. "I can't wait to do it."
Council members have previously discussed whether such an ordinance would be enforceable.
