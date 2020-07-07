FIRST ALERT: Additional showers and storms expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We begin the day mostly dry with partly cloudy conditions. It continues to remain warm and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. We are monitoring an area of low pressure spinning away in parts of Georgia and South Carolina today. It is responsible for the muggy and tropical conditions occurring across the Southeast. The greatest chance for rain today will remain to our east in parts of Georgia as the low moves away from us. We will see scattered showers and storms form this afternoon and evening. I can’t rule out the possibility to see a few strong storms today capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. It will not be a washout by any means today as coverage will be scattered around 50-60%. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid-90s. North winds at 5-10 mph. Showers will be possible tonight, but rain chances look isolated with lows dropping into the low to mid-70s.