FIRST ALERT: Additional showers and storms expected Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! We begin the day mostly dry with partly cloudy conditions. It continues to remain warm and muggy with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. We are monitoring an area of low pressure spinning away in parts of Georgia and South Carolina today. It is responsible for the muggy and tropical conditions occurring across the Southeast. The greatest chance for rain today will remain to our east in parts of Georgia as the low moves away from us. We will see scattered showers and storms form this afternoon and evening. I can’t rule out the possibility to see a few strong storms today capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. It will not be a washout by any means today as coverage will be scattered around 50-60%. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday with highs in the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the mid-90s. North winds at 5-10 mph. Showers will be possible tonight, but rain chances look isolated with lows dropping into the low to mid-70s.
FIRST ALERT FOR ADDITIONAL STORMS WEDNESDAY: A stalled front will help initiate additional showers and storms tomorrow afternoon across Central Alabama. We will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few of our models are hinting that tomorrow could provide us slightly higher coverage of showers and storms compared to today. I’ll increase rain chances around 60%, but determining how many storms could develop with afternoon heating can be tricky during this time of the year. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow. Storms that form will have the potential to be strong with gusty winds and lightning as the main threats.
RAIN CHANCES SLOWING DECREASING + HEAT: The big story Thursday through Saturday will be the slightly lower rain chances and the building heat. Rain chances are expected to lower into the 40% range Thursday and Friday. Latest models are showing Saturday fairly dry with only a 30% chance for widely scattered storms. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s. When you factor in the high humidity, temperatures could feel like they are in the 100°F-105°F range. We could be close to seeing heat advisory potential for parts of west Alabama Friday. If you plan on being outdoors by the end of the week, make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will have to monitor the potential for organized storm potential as we head into Saturday night and Sunday. Northwest flow aloft will help produce clusters of storms in parts of Missouri, Arkansas, and Tennessee. It remains too early to determine if any of these clusters of storms could impact our area by this weekend. Latest models are showing our greatest chance to see storms on Sunday. I’ve increased our rain chances around 50% with highs near 90°F Sunday afternoon. Severe storms are always possible in these setups, so make sure you follow us on TV and online as we update the weekend forecast over the next couple of days. Main threat will be strong winds and frequent lightning.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Edouard is no longer tropical as it moves into the northern Atlantic. The only area of concern is the low pressure sitting across Georgia and South Carolina this morning. The low has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in a few days when it moves out into the Atlantic. If it receives a name, it will be called Fay. Models are not showing a super strong system, but it will produce gusty winds, rain, and a rip current threat along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by the second half of this week. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet for now.
