Event team talks preparations, predictions ahead of fall sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bruno Event Team said they’re planning as if all sporting events this fall are a “go.”
They say it's better to be over-prepared and have to scale back than the other way around.
Bruno Event Team President Gene Hallman said questions surrounding hand sanitizer stations, social distancing at concession lines, crowd capacity, and whether to allow tailgating are all still unanswered right now.
But he said he's expecting more decisions within the next couple weeks.
"I think regardless of the event you're talking about this fall, I personally think that masks and wearing those will be mandatory at most if not all sporting events," said Hallman.
And you've heard us talk about the contact tracing app that the state, UAB and the Department of Public Health are working to release.
Hallman thinks spectators having that app and wearing their masks will serve as crucial tools during fall sports.
