Drive-thru COVID-19 testing and mask giveaway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In conjunction with UAB Health and the Jefferson County Department of Health, Birmingham Council President Pro Tem Wardine Alexander has partnered for a mask giveaway and drive-thru COVID-19 test site on Wednesday, July 8.
The testing will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Bryant Chapel AME Church at 3125 Spaulding St. SW, Birmingham AL.
The testing is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 205-975-2819.
In addition to testing, masks will be given away to those in need.
“We must all remain vigilant during this time and be sure to wear face coverings when we are in close proximity to others in public spaces,” Alexander said. “Our office wanted to be sure that residents in District 7 had access to the resources they need in order for us to flatten the curve, that includes having access to testing. I would encourage anyone who would like to be tested to call and schedule and appointment for this Wednesday.”
