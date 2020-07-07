Cullman County Schools not requiring face coverings for students for upcoming school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to wearing a face covering to school, Cullman County Schools says that decision will be left for parents to decide.
Tuesday, Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette says students who want to wear a mask can, but it is not required by the school district.
As of today, there’s no state mandate requiring students to wear a face covering to school, but Barnette says that mandate could change before school begins and they will follow all state guidelines if so.
“Our biggest concern is with elementary aged students who might misplace or share face coverings and we don’t want it to be a distraction in the classroom,” said Shane Barnette, Cullman County Schools Superintendent.
“We all know things are different from one school district to the next, to one community to the other, and I think for Cullman County, if it’s not required state wide, we’re going to let the parents decide.”
Barnette says face coverings will be recommended on a school bus because of the close proximity to other students.
Cullman County Schools pushed back the start of school to August 20 for traditional on-campus learning, but have a plan in place for virtual learning if needed.
