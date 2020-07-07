Colorado State University releases updated 2020 hurricane season forecast, raises number of storms and hurricanes expected

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Colorado State University along with NOAA produced hurricane predictions each year. CSU is a top hurricane forecaster, and has issued an updated 2020 forecast based on the latest data.
CSU and NOAA have been forecasting all along for an above normal season but now CSU has bumped up the number of storms from 16 to 20.
On average we see about 12 named storms each Atlantic hurricane season.
Warmer than normal sea surface temperatures have set up across most of the Atlantic.
What sticks out most to hurricane forecasters is the fact the eastern Atlantic is warmer than normal and that this started happening in June which typically means a more active Atlantic hurricane season.
What is impossible to forecast in advance is how many storms will make landfall. It’s important to remember that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for a particular location, so you need to be prepared the same every year no matter how many storms are predicted.
You can track tropical development very easily via the WBRC First Alert Weather App. When you open the app you’ll see at the bottom where it says radar.
Click on that and then where you see the three dots click on it and weather conditions, overlays, alerts, and map types pops up at the bottom.
If you want to see tropical information then go to overlays and select tropical tracks and alerts by selecting tropical.
Once finished, pinch in the screen and it will widen your view and you can interact with any active system.
As of now, there are no active tropical systems. Edouard in the Atlantic is no longer a named storm. We are watching an area of low pressure over South Carolina that has a 40% chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days when it emerges over the Atlantic.
