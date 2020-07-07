Children not getting vaccines over fear of contracting COVID-19 at doctor’s office

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family physicians in Alabama are experiencing a concerning trend during COVID-19: more children are missing their routine checkups and not getting their vaccines.
Dr. Megan Bullard, a family physician at Columbiana Clinic, which is a Shelby Baptist affiliate, said as we continue to deal with COVID-19, the last thing we need is a surge in cases of vaccine-preventable diseases.
Physicians around the country are seeing drops in vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, and whooping cough.
Dr. Bullard said many parents are scared to bring their children into the doctor's office in fear of exposing themselves and their children to COVID-19.
Some parents are holding off on getting their child vaccinated until they know what the upcoming school year will look like.
"With Shelby County Schools just announcing today a start date, I think parents are going to start thinking about that and try to get all their ducks in a row, but it's going to be difficult to get everybody in," said Dr. Bullard. "We may run out of vaccines and have to reorder. There may be some delay."
Dr. Bullard said doctors offices are taking precautions to keep patients safe.
And even if your child is sticking with virtual school this coming year, she said your child will still come in contact with other people, and will therefore need their vaccines.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.