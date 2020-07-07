Celebration of life blood drive in Northport Tuesday

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross is asking donors who are feeling healthy to make an appointment to give blood at a special drive Tuesday in Northport.
The blood drive will help people dealing with Neuroblastoma. It’s also being held to create awareness of the disease in memory of Jaden Elijah Smith.
The blood drive begins at noon at Northport City Hall.
Jaden was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma when he was 10. The American Red Cross said he received many types of blood products throughout his battle.
Neuroblastoma is a type of childhood cancer that develops in the nervous system, that can form solid tumors in in places like the stomach, neck and chest and can spread to other parts of the body, such as the bones.
Despite all of the treatments Jaden underwent, he developed tumors in his brain, chest and kidney. The sixth grader passed away four months after his diagnose.
You can help celebrate his life Tuesday while helping others. The blood drive is from from noon to 7 p.m.
For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
