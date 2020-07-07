Atlanta Mayor: No need for troops, despite governor’s order

Secoriea Turner was riding in a car with her mother and another adult Saturday night near a Wendy’s that was burned after a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, was shot by a white police officer in the restaurant parking lot last month. When the car Secoriea was in tried to enter a parking lot, they were confronted by “a group of armed individuals” blocking the entrance, police said. The girl’s mother, Charmaine Turner, said shots were fired and Secoriea was hit before they could make a U-turn.