Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian recovering from heart procedure

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama football Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian is recovering and expected to make a full recovery after a successful heart procedure.
The University of Alabama released this statement Tuesday:
“The Alabama football coaching staff participates in an annual executive physical. During Coach Sarkisian’s physical last week, it was determined that he needed a procedure to correct a congenital cardiovascular anomaly before it became an issue. Coach Sarkisian underwent a successful procedure this past Thursday (July 2) in Birmingham. He is back home in Tuscaloosa and is expected to make a full recovery.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.