Alabama basketball set to face Memphis for the next 3 seasons

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama will make Memphis a familiar opponent on the hardwood the next three seasons.
The Crimson Tide and Memphis will meet in each of the next three seasons, starting with a charity exhibition at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1.
Alabama will host the first regular-season game in 2021. The Crimson Tide will travel to Memphis in 2022.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers have played a total of eight games against one another, with Memphis owning a 5-3 edge in the all-time series. However, Alabama has captured three of the last four meetings in the series including an 82-70 victory in the most recent contest in 2017.
