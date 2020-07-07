AHSAA proposes rule changes for upcoming football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The AHSAA met with its Fall Sports and Football Coaches’ Committees Tuesday through an online virtual meeting and heard updates from the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board Committee and the Alabama State Department of Education.
We are about six weeks away from the kickoff of high school football and Tuesday, AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said football season will start on time, but said to expect changes on the field and in the stands.
The AHSAA announced Tuesday they’re asking the National Federation of High Schools to change a few rules.
“For example, there will be more time during time outs to allow for some cleaning, sidelines will be increased, normally they are from the 25 to 25, now they will be 10 to 10, pregame will be different, there won’t be as many participants,” said AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese.
And you probably won’t see handshakes before or after the game either. As far as fans in the stands, Savarese said as of today, expect to see them.
“Will there be physical distancing and will there be masks, I would say yes, but it’s important to bring our kids childhood back to our children,” he said.
The AHSAA has also received input from medical advisors from the NCAA and the SEC, but say the AHSAA’s plan to play is not based off what colleges decide.
“We wish we had 100,000 people at our games, but that’s just not the case. What they do is format really good data for us to use for our practices,” Savarese said.
The AHSAA is working on a “best practices” document that will be voted on by the board on July 22. Fall camp is scheduled to begin July 27. Savarese again said with COVID-19, things change daily and their plan could change before July 27.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.