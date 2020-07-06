Where are we in this pandemic? Jefferson County health official weighs-in

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Throughout the nation, and also right here in Alabama, cases of COVID-19 are steadily climbing.
Just in the last 14-days, nearly 13,800 new cases were reported in the state, and doctors are concerned about what these numbers could mean for the health case system.
Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said he is very concerned about these numbers.
He said at the beginning of this pandemic, we were seeing about 10 to 20 new cases of COVID-19 a day in Jefferson County.
In late May and early June, he said we were seeing somewhere around 50 cases per day, but now we’re seeing closer to 200 cases every day, and that number is still trending up.
Dr. Willeford said June was a particularly difficult month in Jefferson County, as far as the number of new cases is concerned.
He said the percent-positive of those tested remains high.
On average, of those 200 new cases, 15% to 20% of people will end up in the hospital.
“There are a lot of cases of COVID-19 cases out there, and we’re not seeing more cases because we’re doing more tests, we’re seeing more cases because there are more cases simply put. And that’s something we desperately, desperately want to see turn around because as this continues to grow, it’s going to continue to put an increasing strain on our population as well as the health care system,” said Dr. Willeford.
Dr. Willeford said he hopes people will take personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus, and get really serious about helping to avoid another shut down.
He said in order to do that, we all need to limit our trips outside the home to what is absolutely necessary, and when you are out, he said to be sure to wear a face covering, and keep your distance from others.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.