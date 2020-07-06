A snapshot of the community support for UAB during COVID-19

“The outpouring of support from churches, synagogues, restaurants, businesses and individuals in our community has been amazing. The donations made by these groups and so many others to support the Meals for Heroes campaign just shows what a great community we live in. Our health care workers have been heroic in their efforts during this pandemic, and our community has been equally heroic in their flood of care and encouragement,” said Charlotte Beeker, Associate Vice President for Food, Nutrition and Guest Services at UAB Medicine.