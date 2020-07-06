A snapshot of the community support for UAB during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB released some of the numbers to prove the impact of how the generosity of donors is helping in the fight against COVID-19.
Community support has helped students, staff and faculty.
Healthcare heroes were provided with more than 16,000 meals while they cared for sick patients.
More than $255,000 has been raised to help students make ends meet.
Because of some of the donations faculty are conducting 28 ongoing research projects.
There have been 15,495 COVID-19 tests given through the drive-through testing sites. UAB received $200,000 for the testing.
“The outpouring of support from churches, synagogues, restaurants, businesses and individuals in our community has been amazing. The donations made by these groups and so many others to support the Meals for Heroes campaign just shows what a great community we live in. Our health care workers have been heroic in their efforts during this pandemic, and our community has been equally heroic in their flood of care and encouragement,” said Charlotte Beeker, Associate Vice President for Food, Nutrition and Guest Services at UAB Medicine.
As UAB leaders said, “Yes, COVID-19 is strong. But here’s the proof that, together, we are stronger.”
View stories and statistics about these donations at uab.edu/fightcovid19/impact
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.