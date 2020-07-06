Off-duty MPD detective killed in apparent domestic violence shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirms one of its detectives has died in an off-duty, overnight shooting.
The shooting appears to be domestic related, but the case remains under investigation.
Police and fire medics responded to reports of a person shot around 2:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of Overview Drive. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Though the victim’s name has not been released, the police department confirms to WSFA 12 News she was a detective on the force and had been an employee with MPD since 2016.
