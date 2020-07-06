3 killed in separate crashes during holiday weekend

Keaveuna Youngblood was killed in a crash in Walker County Sunday. (Source: WVUE)
By WBRC Staff | July 6, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 8:06 AM

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people were killed in separate car crashes during the holiday weekend.

State Troopers are investigating a crash in Walker County that killed a Memphis woman.

The victim has been identified as Keaveuna Youngblood. The crash happened on I-22 near Carbon Hill July 5.

State Troopers say Youngblood was in a 2007 Jeep Commander driven and owned by Dora Youngblood when it hit a bridge rail before it left the road and overturned.

Six passengers were in the vehicle, several of them were unrestrained and ejected according to troopers.

In Birmingham, 31-year-old Michael Wayne Pritzker died after he was thrown off his motorcycle when he collided with a guardrail on Elton B. Stephens Expressway. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says the accident happened Friday at 12:28 p.m.

Matthew Drake Langston, 28, was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-459 at U.S. Hwy. 280. Birmingham police are investigating the wreck.

