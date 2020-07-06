Gadsden State cancels commencement ceremonies, schedules ‘drive-through’ graduation event

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State Community College cancelled its upcoming commencement ceremonies. School officials say the two commencement ceremonies previously scheduled for Aug. 10 and 11 will now be a “drive-through” event for Aug. 11.
“Because of the continued concern about the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to host an event that will limit direct contact and will allow for social distancing,” said Dr. Martha Lavender, President. “We still want to recognize our graduates for achieving the wonderful milestone of completing requirements to be a college graduate. We just want to make sure it’s done in a safe manner.”
School officials say the drive-through graduation will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Wallace Drive Campus and will include those who graduated during the spring and summer 2020 semesters.
Gadsden State staff says more information about the graduation event will be released soon via social media, student email, local media announcements and on the school website.
