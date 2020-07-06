FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase early this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting off the day mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Warm and muggy weather continues this morning with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. We are monitoring an area of low pressure along the Florida Panhandle that will contribute to our rain chances today. Counterclockwise spin will help produce showers to our south and move them from east to west. While rain chances look slightly higher than yesterday, I do not anticipate a washout by any means. Best coverage for showers and storms today will likely be along and south of I-20. East Alabama will also see a better coverage in storms compared to west Alabama today. Any storm that forms will be capable of producing locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Most of the storms that form today will likely remain below severe criteria. Plan for showers to develop as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain could linger into the overnight hours too. It would not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. With a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler today with highs in the upper 80s.
FIRST ALERT FOR ADDITIONAL SHOWERS TUESDAY: The area of low pressure will continue to move to the northeast into Georgia and off the South Carolina coast Tuesday into Wednesday. With an axis of tropical moisture in place, we will continue to see a decent chance for scattered showers and storms Tuesday. Rain chances go up to 70% tomorrow, but I think the bulk of the rain will remain to our east as the low moves away from us. Temperatures will likely remain a few degrees below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will remain very muggy with dew points in the lower 70s. Storm chances will remain fairly high Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
RAIN CHANCES LOWER BY END OF THE WEEK: Scattered storm chances will remain possible across Central Alabama for the remainder of the week. Rain chances will lower to 40-50% Thursday and Friday. With more opportunities to see sunshine, temperatures are likely to climb back into the lower 90s. With high humidity in place, it could feel like it is in the triple digits as we approach the weekend. We will likely need to monitor the potential for organized storms to form to our north and west over the weekend and into early next week. Northwest flow could help guide a series of storm clusters into Alabama, but it remains way too early to know exact timing or strength of these systems. Once we get through the middle part of the week, we will be able to get a better handle on the upcoming weather pattern.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression Five upgraded to Tropical Storm Edouard overnight. It is the earliest fifth Atlantic named storm on record. The old record occurred on July 12th, 2005 when Tropical Storm Emily formed. Edouard has sustained winds of 40 mph and is located in the Northern Atlantic. This system will continue to rapidly move northeast and out into the North Atlantic over the next couple of days. It will likely lose its tropical characteristics by tonight or early tomorrow morning as it moves over colder water. It will not have any impacts on the United States.
We are also monitoring an area of low pressure along the Florida Panhandle that has a medium chance to form into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. If it formed, it would likely be along the U.S. east coast. Majority of the models are showing a weak system, so I do not anticipate it becoming a big issue. It will likely spread rain across the Southeast and into the Mid-Atlantic for the middle part of the week. Finally, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave 650 miles east of the Windward Islands. They are giving it a low chance to develop thanks to the turbulent conditions it will have to move through over the next several days. This wave will produce rain across the Lesser Antilles tomorrow.
