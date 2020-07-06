FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase early this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting off the day mostly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Warm and muggy weather continues this morning with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. We are monitoring an area of low pressure along the Florida Panhandle that will contribute to our rain chances today. Counterclockwise spin will help produce showers to our south and move them from east to west. While rain chances look slightly higher than yesterday, I do not anticipate a washout by any means. Best coverage for showers and storms today will likely be along and south of I-20. East Alabama will also see a better coverage in storms compared to west Alabama today. Any storm that forms will be capable of producing locally heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Most of the storms that form today will likely remain below severe criteria. Plan for showers to develop as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Rain could linger into the overnight hours too. It would not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. With a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler today with highs in the upper 80s.