City of Tuscaloosa to distribute free face coverings July 7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - To help the community meet the requirements of the face coverings ordinance in Tuscaloosa, the City will be distributing free face coverings Tuesday, July 7, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.
The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is located at 2710 Jack Warner Pkwy.
Signs will be posted outside of the Amphitheater parking lot to direct traffic.
“The health and safety of our residents is the City’s main goal, and wearing face coverings is a great way to promote the continued health of our city,” Communications Director Richard Rush says. “These masks are being offered to the public until they have a chance to build up their own supply, or make their own face covering.”
Additional pickup dates and times will be announced based upon available supply.
The ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn while interacting in public places in the City of Tuscaloosa went into effect Monday, July 6..
