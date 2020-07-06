Bham charter school allows families to change learning preference throughout year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting a charter school in Alabama was challenging enough, according to I3 Academy Head of School Dr. Martin Nalls.
But he said opening the charter school in the middle of a pandemic has been unimaginably challenging.
Dr. Nalls said I3 Academy now has a plan in place to keep kids safe while providing families flexibility.
Parents have a choice to either send their kids to school in-person, or choose the remote learning option where kids will be given devices.
Families can also choose a hybrid option that allows students to attend class two days a week so they can interact with teachers and classmates.
And every four weeks, families will have the opportunity to change the learning format based on their needs.
"The reasoning behind a charter is to provide choice and flexibility, so we want to extend that choice and flexibility to our families," said Dr. Nalls.
“And we know family situations change. There may be a situation where a parent is working from home, and then they’re called into work, but they don’t have childcare. So we want to make sure we accommodate our families,” Dr. Nalls continued.
The first day of school for i3 Academy is August 20th.
About 2/3 of their 420 student population said they want to come to school every day.
Students will have to wear masks during transitions, but once they're in the classroom and separated by Plexiglas, they don't.
Click here to learn more about I3 Academy.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.