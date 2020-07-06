Alabama Secretary of State releases sample runoff election ballots

By Wade Smith | July 6, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 10:43 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Secretary of State John Merrill wants to prepare voters for the July 14 primary runoff election.

On Monday, Merrill released sample ballots for each county in the state of Alabama.

See below for links to each ballot (Please note that some counties may not have a Democrat sample ballot because a runoff was not necessary):

Autauga

Democrat

Republican

Baldwin

Democrat

Republican

Barbour

Democrat

Republican

Bibb

Republican

Blount

Republican

Bullock

Democrat

Republican

Butler

Republican

Calhoun

Republican

Chambers

Republican

Cherokee

Republican

Chilton

Republican

Choctaw

Democrat

Republican

Clarke

Democrat

Republican

Clay

Republican

Cleburne

Republican

Coffee

Republican

Colbert

Republican

Conecuh

Republican

Coosa

Republican

Covington

Republican

Crenshaw

Republican

Cullman

Republican

Dale

Republican

Dallas

Democrat

Republican

DeKalb

Republican

Elmore

Democrat

Republican

Escambia

Democrat

Republican

Etowah

Republican

Fayette

Republican

Franklin

Republican

Geneva

Republican

Greene

Republican

Hale

Republican

Henry

Republican

Houston

Republican

Jackson

Republican

Jefferson

Democrat

Republican

Lamar

Republican

Lauderdale

Republican

Lawrence

Republican

Lee

Republican

Limestone

Republican

Lowndes

Democrat

Republican

Macon

Democrat

Republican

Madison

Democrat

Republican

Marengo

Democrat

Republican

Marion

Republican

Marshall

Republican

Mobile

Democrat

Republican

Monroe

Democrat

Republican

Montgomery

Democrat

Republican

Morgan

Republican

Perry

Democrat

Republican

Pickens

Republican

Pike

Democrat

Republican

Randolph

Republican

Russell

Republican

St. Clair

Republican

Shelby

Republican

Sumter

Democrat

Republican

Talladega

Republican

Tallapoosa

Republican

Tuscaloosa

Republican

Walker

Republican

Washington

Democrat

Republican

Wilcox

Democrat

Republican

Winston

Republican

