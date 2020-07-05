1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police were called to the 100 block of 51st Avenue East on a shooting around midnight on July 5.
Officers say they arrived on the scene to find one person dead and a second person injured.
Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old as Kevin Mathews. The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was transported to DCH for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation.
Police say their investigation determined that the shooting resulted from an argument during a Fourth of July gathering.
After gathering evidence and interviewing multiple witnesses, police obtained warrants on 26-year-old Deanta Lavendar and 30-year-old Semaj Taylor. Both were charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Lavender and Taylor were both located and taken into custody early Sunday morning. They are being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $210,000 bond each.
