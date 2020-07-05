Muggy Sunday morning; feels-like temperatures approaching 100 degrees in the afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our day with more muggy conditions. Most of our temps are in the 70s this morning as well as our dew points in the 70s. So, the day should feel very similar to our day yesterday, with highs in the 90s and feels-like temps approaching 100 degrees.
Radar is quiet this morning, but we do have a few clouds in place.
The weather looks great for travel across the Southeast, with the expecting being northern Louisiana.
We also have a few isolated shower and thunderstorms to our south, along the Gulf coast.
As we look at our First Alert Next 24 hours, we see a few isolated showers that could form this afternoon, mainly into central and west Alabama.
If it does rain where you are, it doesn’t look look like the showers or storms will last very long at all, maybe all of 30 minutes.
Our chance of rain goes up considerably as we head into our new work week. You can see on our First Alert Futurcast a good chance of more widespread rain coverage Monday afternoon and evening.
It looks to be just as wet for Tuesday.
The Next Big Thing is just more of the same to close out most of the work week. Wednesday and Thursday we have a high chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Our First Alert extended forecast the rainfall percentages dropping off a little as we head into Friday and Saturday.
I hope you continue to enjoy your 4th of July weekend.
Save me some leftovers?
