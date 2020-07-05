Homewood restaurant’s mission for good food and safe fun

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After a successful holiday weekend, one local restaurant wants to continue its mission of good food in a safe environment.
1918 Catering hosted a food truck party in Homewood for customers to watch Thunder on the Mountain. The idea was to provide a safe way to get food, while social distancing. Several other food trucks also participated. Organizers asked customers to stay in their cars for their food to be delivered, or wait until it was clear to approach the food truck.
Owners Jason and Jamal Brown, who are also brothers, said the event was a huge success.
“Customer feedback was phenomenal, I’m getting so many texts and messages on social media,” said Jason. ”We are going to continue to work and do what God put us here to do.”
Over 100 vehicles showed up throughout the event.
Brown said they are working now to schedule another city event in the coming weeks.
