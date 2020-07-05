Dermatologist offers tips to deal with ‘maskne’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As temperatures rise and counties across the state continue to enforce mask wearing, doctors are sending a reminder to take care of you skin underneath the mask.
“When we were first issued the stay at home order, I had a bunch of patients calling to make appointments about acne,” said River Region Dermatology and Laser dermatologist, Dr. Porcia Love.
One of the culprits: your mask.
“One is the mask, as you wear the mask it can trap the oil against the skin. Also the humidity and sweat and it can cause breakouts especially in the jawline area. Additionally the stress with COVID, you release a hormone called cortisol and it can cause acne, " Love said.
Love says while it’s important that you continue to wear your mask, there are some recommendations to help keep your skin clear like making sure your mask isn’t too tight and cleansing your face.
“If you are having to wear a mask all day like some of our healthcare providers, you may want to invest in some oil-free facial wipes. Cetaphil has some great wipes that you can wipe your face down throughout the day so you’re not generating so much oil. If you are having breakouts we ask you not to scratch your face. If you scratch those bumps it can lead to discoloration and scars that can take a lot longer to treat and so just leave those spots alone. Try to avoid wearing makeup or thick moisturizers because that along with the mask can cause your pores to get clogged,” Love said.
Love recommends cleansing your face at least twice a day.
Dermatologists say that over the counter products can help, but if you’re dealing with acne that won’t go away, schedule a virtual visit with a dermatologist.
