Clay drive-in fireworks celebration happening Sunday night

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fourth of July might be over, but the City of Clay is still celebrating. On Sunday night, they are hosting a drive-in fireworks show at Clay Chalkville High School.
The show will feature patriotic music over a radio broadcast. Tune in to 90.7 FM to listen along.
Organizers ask you to pull into the school parking lot and view the show from your vehicle, or the area immediately around your vehicle.
City Manager Ronnie Dixon says they moved the celebration to July several years ago to give the city a fun event.
Rain or shine, Dixon says the show will begin at 9 p.m.
