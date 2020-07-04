Our Lady of Sorrows has record BBQ sales at annual 4th of July BBQ festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From ribs, pulled pork, to chicken and turkey breasts, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church had record BBQ sales at its annual July 4th BBQ festival this weekend, despite making changes due to COVID-19.
“This is the longest continuous running BBQ festival in the state of Alabama, so if there was any way we could have this event we wanted this tradition to continue,” said John Baldwin with the Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Sorrows.
Because of COVID-19, OLS cancelled it’s Trash & Treasure sale, games, and on-site dining, which attracted thousands of people, and instead, created a drive-thru & curbside service to comply with local and state health COVID-19 regulations.
“When the hoods are open, everyone has gloves on, this year in particular, everyone has masks on as well. When the hoods are up, gloves are worn handling meat, we have hand washing stations, and we barricaded off the pit and social distancing,” Baldwin said.
This is the first year OLS has had a drive-thru service, which helped lead to record sales. OLS sold nearly 10,000 pounds of BBQ and believe it’s because more people are staying home for the holiday and are taking advantage of the drive-thru service.
“I think it is, I think because of COVID, people are looking for something positive to cling onto. I talked to several people yesterday who were driving in from Pinson and Trussville. They were driving in to check us out because they love good BBQ,” said Baldwin.
OLS says sales increased 30% compared to last year. Overall, all the profits will go to the church, the school, and other local charities to help those in need.
