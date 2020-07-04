FIRST ALERT for some of Mother Nature’s fireworks on this Independence Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A FIRST ALERT for areas of limited visibility this morning due to fog. Temperatures are generally in the lower 70s and will heat into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. The muggy air will make it feel hotter than the temperature to don’t do anything strenuous outside after 10 a.m. I expect a dry morning but during the afternoon hours we will see scattered areas of Mother Nature’s fireworks. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Pay attention to the changing sky and any alerts you might receive on your phone via the WBRC First Alert Weather App. The latest forecast guidance shows the possibility of a few storms around as late as 10 p.m. Thunder on the Mountain begins at 9 p.m. and hopefully by that time, most of the rain will be starting to dissipate due to the loss of daytime heating. Sunday will be a repeat, with showers and storms developing after lunchtime.