FIRST ALERT for some of Mother Nature’s fireworks on this Independence Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A FIRST ALERT for areas of limited visibility this morning due to fog. Temperatures are generally in the lower 70s and will heat into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. The muggy air will make it feel hotter than the temperature to don’t do anything strenuous outside after 10 a.m. I expect a dry morning but during the afternoon hours we will see scattered areas of Mother Nature’s fireworks. A strong storm can’t be ruled out. Pay attention to the changing sky and any alerts you might receive on your phone via the WBRC First Alert Weather App. The latest forecast guidance shows the possibility of a few storms around as late as 10 p.m. Thunder on the Mountain begins at 9 p.m. and hopefully by that time, most of the rain will be starting to dissipate due to the loss of daytime heating. Sunday will be a repeat, with showers and storms developing after lunchtime.
An upper level disturbance will keep rain chances elevated for the first half of next week. I’m expecting a partly to mostly cloudy sky for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with numerous scattered storms and showers each day. Highs will be in the 80s, with overnight lows in the 70s. The disturbance responsible for the higher rain chances should lift northeast of our area on Thursday meaning a decrease in the number of storms, with more periods of hot and humid weather, as temperatures reach the low 90s. Highs could near 93º next Friday, with the feels-like temperatures topping 100º. So a First Alert for some very hot weather late next week.
Happy 4th!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.