Business is booming at Bob Sykes BBQ

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many businesses have struggled or even closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, that’s not the case for one local BBQ restaurant.
Things may look different when you arrive at Bob Sykes BBQ, but one thing that hasn’t changed is people came from all over to get some of their food this Fourth of July weekend.
Owner Van Sykes says they are turning out record numbers this holiday weekend.
Skyes says he was afraid business would slow down once they closed the dining room from the pandemic, but he soon realized that wasn’t the case.
“I’m not sure if people are cooking out less or would instead give up the grill and buy from us, either way, I’m being put in a position to make more money than last year,” said Sykes.
According to Sykes, they take all the proper safety precautions to keep their customers and employees safe during the pandemic.
