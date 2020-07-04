Birmingham police investigating reported kidnapping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a reported kidnapping that happened Friday evening.
Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a young Black female of an unknown age was seen walking in the 1100 block of Camelia Road around 6 p.m. on Friday.
Authorities released footage that shows what appears to be a black Chrysler 300 with large wheels stop beside the female. Reports say a Black male exited the vehicle and forced the female into the car.
Police say the female was wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
