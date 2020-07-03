Tuscaloosa attorney recovering from positive coronavirus diagnosis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Josh Swords is a big man and considers himself a smart man too. He admitted he was not prepared for what COVID-19 put him and several of his family members through.
“They double barreled me, the second one. When I say double barrel, both Q-tips up each side and that test came back positive,” Swords said.
Tuscaloosa attorney Josh Swords described how doctors determined he was positive for coronavirus after his first test came back negative in June.
“It rolls really into fever, the chills, body aches, inflammation like nothing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” he continued. That’s what COVID-19 put his body through. Coronavirus gave the former Alabama offensive lineman more perspective than any opponent he faced on the football field.
“I can tell you in the 24 hours that It took to get me, it took at least three weeks for me to get to where I’m sitting here with you now,” Swords went on to say about his journey to recovery.
Swords believes he was exposed to the virus while in Marshall County visiting his mother and father in early June. His dad just had just returned home from complications from heart surgery and he says his mother was previously diagnosed as diabetic with congestive heart failure putting them in the high-risk category for coronavirus.
“Luckily, by miracles of medical and the good Lord above she was able to come off the ventilator two days ago after being on it 15 days,” Swords added.
Thursday, Swords shared his family’s story in a lengthy facebook post in hopes that more people will take COVID-19 seriously and also wear a mask to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“COVID takes a lot from you. but number one thing it took from me is time and it doesn’t give it back at all,” Sword concluded. Swords hopes to return to work as a practicing attorney Monday. He has been self-quarantining until he tested negative for COVID-19 earlier Friday.
