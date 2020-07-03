Trussville City Schools releases fall options with Aug. 12 start date

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Trussville City Schools has announced three options for students for when the 2020-21 school year starts on August 12.
The three options are “traditional school,” “Husky Online Academy” and “Husky Online Academy Plus.” Parents are asked to register for one of the options by July 17.
“Traditional school” plans to utilize traditional methods, supplemental curriculum resources and online learning methods and features a blend of in-person and online learning.
“Husky Online Academy” is described as a “self-paced, off-campus, online curriculum,” and “Husky Online Academy Plus” features online cirrculum with scheduled in-school opportunities.
Trussville City Schools released a video explaining each option in detail, which can be viewed below.
