HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE from Hoover PD: Scene is contained.
There is a report of shots fired at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover.
A witness said her friend told her a man was shooting and he said, “clear this out!” during the shooting.
Another witness was trying on clothes in a dressing room when she said she heard shots.
We spoke with a woman who was working at the Galleria when she heard shots.
Several police officers and ambulances were at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover Friday afternoon.
Hoover police say there are unknown injuries at this time. The exact location is unknown.
One witness said there are a lot of people outside in the parking areas, but everyone is “fairly calm.”
This is a developing situation, and we will update this story as soon as we get more information.
