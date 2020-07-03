Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Chris Coghlan

﻿With Major League Baseball players in camps this week getting ready for a shortened season during a pandemic, Mike had a chance to talk with recently retired major league baseball player Chris Coghlan to get his thoughts. He told us on Good Day Alabama, the no-spitting rule Major League Baseball is implementing will be impossible for players to follow. But he also had interesting insight on how he thinks his friends, still playing in the majors, will handle it. They also discussed his slide that was a highlight for the ages, his thoughts on the Astros cheating scandal, meeting his wife, and how losing his father when he was a teenager, helped shape his approach to adversity.