Jeffco Deputies: Wife told dispatcher she shot her husband

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman is charged with attempted murder after deputies say she told a dispatcher she shot her husband Friday morning.
At 7:22 a.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 9500 Block of Cumberland Oaks Drive.
Deputies say 41-year-old Tabitha Hannon Dickey told a dispatcher she had shot her husband.
Deputies say Dickey shot her husband in the back, but when they got there, he was no longer in the house.
Deputies were able to find the victim at a nearby family member’s home, suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Dickey was placed in the Jefferson County Jail on the charge of domestic violence-attempted murder. Her bond is set at $30,000.
