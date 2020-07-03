FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures and a few storms expected Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is another warm and muggy start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We are seeing a partly cloudy sky with more cloud cover occurring in west Alabama. The big story today will be the heat. Temperatures will likely warm quickly into the lower 80s by 9-10 a.m. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. With plenty of humidity in place, it will make it feel significantly warmer. Feels like temperatures could reach the triple digits this afternoon. Make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for a long period of time today. Rain chances look limited this afternoon with only a 30% chance for some widely scattered showers and storms. Storms that form today have the potential to become strong. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS ON INDEPENDENCE DAY: If you plan on celebrating the Fourth of July tomorrow, plan for more heat and the potential to see a few storms in the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 70s Saturday morning. Highs are expected to climb back into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. We are adding a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly from 12-8 p.m. Once the sun sets, I do expect most of the activity to slowly come to an end. Please remember to continue practicing social distancing while enjoying the holiday.
BEACH FORECAST: If you plan on heading south towards the Alabama Gulf Coast, plan for rain. A stalled front will enhance the rain chances along the Gulf Coast this weekend. Temperatures are likely to climb into the upper 80s with lows in the 70s. With unsettled weather expected, the rip current threat has increased from low to moderate. If you aren’t a great swimmer, you might want to avoid the water this weekend.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the increasing rain chances for the first half of next week. Sunday afternoon is looking a little unsettled with scattered storms forming during the afternoon and evening hours. A stalled boundary to our south will likely form into an area of low pressure. This low will help to enhance our rain chances Sunday through Tuesday. Our wettest days may occur on Monday and Tuesday with rain chances increasing to 70%. With plenty of cloud cover and high rain chances, temperatures look to drop below average on these days. We could see highs in the low to mid 80s Monday with highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday. With plenty of tropical moisture spilling into the Southeast, rain chances will also be possible during the overnight hours.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: I think Monday and Tuesday will be our greatest chance to see widespread rainfall across Central Alabama. The latest models are hinting at rainfall totals of 1-3 inches possible over the next seven days. Higher totals could occur in east Alabama and west Georgia. Minor flooding is a possibility, but I am not expecting significant flooding issues as of this time. If rainfall totals look to increase, we will let you know.
LOOKING AHEAD: Long range models continue to support an unsettled weather pattern going into the second half of next week. Rain chances will likely lower from 70% to 30-40% by next Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain hot with highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. Humidity levels look to remain high. It is possible that next weekend could be unsettled with several opportunities to see rain.
Have a safe and relaxing Independence Day Weekend!
