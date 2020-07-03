FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures and a few storms expected Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is another warm and muggy start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We are seeing a partly cloudy sky with more cloud cover occurring in west Alabama. The big story today will be the heat. Temperatures will likely warm quickly into the lower 80s by 9-10 a.m. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. With plenty of humidity in place, it will make it feel significantly warmer. Feels like temperatures could reach the triple digits this afternoon. Make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on being outside for a long period of time today. Rain chances look limited this afternoon with only a 30% chance for some widely scattered showers and storms. Storms that form today have the potential to become strong. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain.