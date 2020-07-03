Fairfield City Schools creates COVID Task for to prepare for the fall

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield City School leaders are meeting regularly to figure out what students and parents want and need for the upcoming school year.
The district has created a COVID Task Force, which includes the superintendent and other administration officials. The task force creates plans for the upcoming school year and part of that involves taking a closer look at how to make sure virtual learning is successful.
“We met first as a district and then we’re going to push out surveys,” said LaRhonda Aikerson, Principal at Robinson Elementary School and member of the COVID Task Force. “Just trying to hear the parent’s voice and what they think about the needs of their student.”
A survey is set to go out within the next week asking parents about what kind of learning model they want for next year - whether in person or virtual - and what their child needs to be successful.
In the meantime, the district is using the more than $600,000 it got through the CARES Act to get ready for the fall. A big chunk spent on electronic devices.
“We’ve already purchased a few devices because we knew this was coming and we knew that when we did the virtual learning in the spring we ran into some challenges with some of our parents not having devices,” said Aikerson.
The district hopes that every student will have a device for the upcoming school year.
Leaders are also discussing pushing the start back date back to make sure everything and everyone is ready.
“With all of the changes that will take place, we know our teachers need professional development,” said Aikerson, “We’re looking at providing the PD necessary so that we can get the year started off great.”
Right now, students for Fairfield City Schools are set to return August 19. The calendar committee is set to meet Monday to discuss other possible start dates. The board would ultimately have to approve the recommendation.
