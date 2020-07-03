Birmingham PD investigating shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to a scene at 47th Street and 9th Terrace North to find the victim lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to UAB hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the victim and a suspect exchanged words prior to the victim being shot. The suspect turned himself in shortly after the shooting.
Authorities are working to notify next of kin before identifying the victim.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
