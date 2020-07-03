Alabama Marine Patrol stresses common sense during holiday weekend

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) -Boaters won’t be the only ones on the water during the fourth holiday weekend, so will the Alabama Marine Patrol.
As the holiday approaches, marine patrol would like to stress to boaters that along with wearing a life jacket and checking your navigational lights, they should not drink and boat.
“Boating is a recreational activity. People work all week and on weekends and they want to come out relax and enjoy their time off. Unfortunately, for some people alcohol is just a part of them enjoying their time off,” said Lt. Mark Fuller.
Fuller’s admonishment couldn’t come at a better time.
It was one year ago when 26-year old Clay Jackson and 17-year old Travis House died in a boating accident on Lake Jordan. The two were killed when another boat slammed into them on July 4, 2019.
The driver of the boat that struck Jackson and House, 41-year old Damion Bruno, pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless murder. Court records show Bruno had been drinking at the time of the late night collision on Lake Jordan.
During his February sentencing, Bruno tearfully apologized to both families.
Bruno has just started serving his 30-year prison sentence. He is currently being held in Draper Prison waiting to be transferred to another state prison.
Meantime, Fuller says the firework shows are still on for Lake Martin and Lake Jordan. The fireworks begin around 8:30 p.m. for Lake Jordan and 9 p.m. at Lake Martin.
