Sylacauga Police talk down man threatening suicide inside home goods market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga police arrested a man Thursday after he walked into the Pickle Patch home goods market and threatened to shoot himself.
According to police, a 51-year-old white male with some type of psychological problem entered the Pickle Patch on Hwy 280 with a firearm and threatened suicide.
The man fired one round inside the business.
Police arrived and evacuated the nearby Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant.
Investigators were able to talk to the man and take him into custody without further incident.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.