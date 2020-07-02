State troopers say ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ in Alabama this holiday weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama state troopers are focused on finding drunk drivers this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
“We’re not only going to take certain parts for sobriety checks. We’re going to have troopers actively patrolling the roadways,” Trooper Reginal King explained Thursday.
Coronavirus may be keeping a number of travelers at home this year. King said they will prepare as if the normal high volume of holiday drivers will hit the road.
“We’re going to have those sobriety checkpoints set up during this holiday period. And we’re not only going to do them during the daylight hours. We’re going to do them under the cover of darkness too,” King continued.
More state troopers are available to participate in these traffic details. Graduates from two state trooper classes are some of the officers who will be on patrol. They also expect drivers to make responsible decisions.
“All the people that may include alcohol in their festivities to have a plan. And we hope that plan includes not just having a designated driver, but a sober designated driver,” King concluded.
Additional troopers and those checkpoints will be on the roadways from now until midnight Sunday.
